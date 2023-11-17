Because of the failure of communications networks in the Gaza Strip are, according to a security source in Egypt Departures of injured people, foreigners and Palestinians with second passports stopped been. As a result of the communication incident, the employees of the Egyptian Red Crescent no longer have any contact with the Palestinian Red Crescent or the UN relief organization for Palestinians UNRWA in the Gaza Strip.

That’s why they could since early Thursday evening no more relief supplies through the Rafah border crossing drive into the sealed-off coastal area, it was said. “We are waiting to be able to resume communication with Gaza to learn more about the arrival of the wounded and injured as well as foreigners. And to receive the trucks carrying humanitarian aid,” official Egyptian security sources said.

The West Bank-based Palestinian company Paltel said on Facebook on Thursday that communications networks in the Gaza Strip were down. The reason is a lack of fuel for electricity generation. The organization Netblocks, which is known for monitoring Internet blocks, also confirmed a breakdown in Internet connections in the Gaza Strip on Platform X.