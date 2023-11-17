Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

After the unexpected death of Matthew Perry († 54), his “Friends” colleagues are now breaking their silence. The farewell words get under your skin.

Hollywood – They were inseparable in the TV series. In reality, the six “Friends” actors have now been torn apart. Matthew Perry aka “Chandler Bing” died unexpectedly at the end of October. The film and television world was shocked.

During the ten years of filming “Friends” together (1994 to 2004), a deep friendship also grew behind the scenes. It is all the more surprising that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Co. have remained largely silent after the sudden death of their colleague and friend. In a brief joint statement, the stars asked for time to come to terms with the “unbelievable loss.” Now they say an emotional farewell.

Farewell to “Friends” colleagues: Jennifer Aniston gives an insight into an intimate moment with Matthew Perry

Meanwhile, the stars of the sitcom have said goodbye to their “Friends” colleague with moving messages on Instagram. “Having to say goodbye to you brought out an incredible wave of emotions in me that I have never felt before, Matty,” wrote Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston in her touching post.

Attached: A photo showing the Hollywood icon in her early days. She sits with Perry at a rehearsal on the “Friends” set. And it seems that Matthew Perry wasn’t just the joker in his role. A screenshot of the two Hollywood stars’ chat history tells the end of the photo’s intimate story: “Making you laugh made my day,” Perry wrote to his colleague, who replied “The first time in thousands.”

“He loved to make people laugh,” Aniston captioned her Instagram post honoring her late friend. “Rest in peace, little brother. You always made my day.”

Actor suffered from serious drug problems: He basically didn’t experience “Friends” for three years

Perry has struggled with addiction problems for years. Drugs are suspected behind the still unknown cause of death. The actor was found dead in his whirlpool on October 28th and is said to have made an emergency call shortly beforehand. “I often showed up to filming with a terrible hangover,” Perry once said in an interview with the New York Times.

Editor’s note If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential life crisis, addiction or depression, please contact the Addiction & Drug Hotline on 01805-313031. The number is available 24/7. Information online at: www.bzga.de/service/infotelefone/suchtvorbiegung/. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is available at 0800-1110111 and www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

As a result, three years as “Chandler Bing”, the role with which he became world famous, disappeared from his memory. As he himself said, he was essentially mentally absent during the third through sixth seasons of Friends due to his drug addiction. “It’s so terrible to feel like this; “Having to work in this condition and having to be funny on top of that,” Perry said at the time.

“Finally you are free”: Depressing farewell to “Friends” star Matthew Perry

The other “Friends” stars also addressed moving words to Perry, thanking him for many beautiful moments and countless laughs together. “Thank you for being there for us and getting involved so brilliantly even though you weren’t feeling well,” writes Lisa Kurdow aka “Phoebe” on Instagram. “Monica” actress Courtney Cox is “grateful for every moment we shared.”

In the eyes of David Schwimmer (“Ross Geller”), it was Perry who used his talent and generosity to create a family out of six strangers. “I imagine you sitting up there somewhere, looking around and wondering: Could there be any more clouds here?” – a reference to Perry’s running joke as “Chandler” (“Could there BE any more clouds?”) .

In 2021, the six “friends” came together for a “Friends” reunion. © Screenshot/Instagram Matt LeBlanc

The farewell to his long-time series roommate “Joey”, played by Matt LeBlac, is depressing. “Spread your wings and fly, brother. Finally you are free,” writes the actor. The passage hints at Perry’s largely hidden suffering from addiction and is likely the speculation about his cause of death continue to heat up.

The popularity of “Friends” is still huge

Almost two decades after the series ended, “Friends” still has a huge fan base. Due to the ongoing hype, the six “friends” came together again in 2021 for a series reunion. It was only in September 2023 that a themed café inspired by the “Central Perk” from the series opened in Orlando (Florida).

Even under that the actor’s disturbing recent Instagram post New comments are constantly being added. Fans share their excitement and sadness for Perry. Some publicly recall iconic “Friends” moments with him as “Chandler.” The “Friends” stars’ final words will surely speak from the hearts of fans. (rku)

