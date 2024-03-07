In view of increasingly harsh criticism of Israel over the catastrophic supply situation in the Gaza Strip, the government in Jerusalem has emphasized that more aid supplies are currently arriving in the coastal strip than before the start of the war. “Over the past two weeks, an average of 102 food shipments have entered the Gaza Strip every day. That is almost 50 percent more than before Hamas started the war on October 7th,” said government spokesman Eylon Levy on Wednesday.

There is a "flood of false reports" that Israel would limit the amount of aid deliveries. "There are no restrictions. I repeat: none," emphasized the spokesman. Israel even encourages donor states to send as much food, water, medicine and shelter equipment as they want. I repeat: none," emphasized the spokesman. Israel even encourages donor states to send as much food, water, medicine and shelter equipment as they want. A United Nations spokesman said in response that it was not enough to count the trucks crossing border posts. In the Gaza Strip, the loads would have to be transferred to smaller transporters, "and then we have to find ways to distribute them," said Stephane Dujarric on Thursday in New York. This requires coordination with the Israeli armed forces. Meanwhile, the UN emergency relief office Okha said that only half of all 224 aid convoys planned in February reached the areas for which they were intended. Israeli support was missing for the remaining deliveries. The situation of the people in the small coastal strip is increasingly desperate and, according to the UN, there is a risk of a hunger crisis if aid deliveries by truck are not increased. Around 2.2 million people live in the Gaza Strip. US Vice President Kamala Harris called on the Israeli government on Sunday to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip, open more border crossings and not impose "unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid".

Levy emphasized that before the war, around 500 trucks entered the Gaza Strip every day, but they transported not only food, but also industrial goods and building materials, which for understandable reasons are not currently being delivered. The problem is the distribution of food within the Gaza Strip. “The UN is struggling to distribute aid as quickly as Israel is letting it in,” the spokesman said. And that is because the United Nations relied on the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, which Levy described as a “front organization” for the Islamist Hamas.