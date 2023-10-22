Venezuela’s opposition votes this Sunday to elect a single candidate to face President Nicolás Maduro in 2024in a primary process plagued by logistical challenges.

(We recommend: Oil and elections, at stake after agreement between Caracas and Washington)

At 8 am local (7 am Colombia time) some of the 3,000 voting centers began to open, although many were delayed waiting for polling station members or the electoral party itself.

(You can read: ‘I am going to defeat Maduro, have no doubts’: María Corina Machado)

There are 10 candidates participating in the internal opposition elections, of the 13 initially registered, after former governor Henrique Capriles and former deputies Freddy Superlano and Roberto Enríquez will withdraw their candidacy a few days before the elections.

The candidates are the opponents María Corina Machado, Carlos Prosperi, Andréés Caleca, Tamara Adrián, Delsa Solórzano, Andrés Velásquez, César Pérez Vivas, César Almeida, Gloria Pinho and Luis Farías.

(Keep reading: What will the ‘new stage’ of relations between Venezuela and the United States bring?)

For these elections, the closed voter census amounts to just over 20 million people, inside and outside Venezuela, where Voting centers have been set up in 28 countries, including Colombia, but the vote was canceled in Argentina, because it coincided with the presidential elections in the southern country, and in Israel, due to the war conflict with Hamas.

(Also: Nichols ‘does not want to speculate’ about what the US will do if Venezuela does not comply with agreements)

Follow the minute by minute of the day here.