You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Real Madrid celebrates in the Champions League.
Real Madrid celebrates in the Champions League.
This is the sporting activity for this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
7:20 am Premier League Date #12 – Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham
9:50 am Premier League Date #12 – Arsenal vs. Burnley
11:55 am Serie A Date #12 – Juventus vs. Cagliari
2:50 pm LaLiga Date #13 – Real Madrid vs. Valencia
star
6:30 Star+ / EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Birmingham
8:50 am Serie A Date #12 – Lecce vs. Milan
9am EFL Championship – Cardiff vs. Norwich
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #11 – Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim 1846
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #11 – SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Mainz 05
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #11 – Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
9:50 am Premier League Date #12 – Crystal Palace vs. Everton
9:50 am Premier League Date #12 – Manchester United vs. Luton Town
10 am Turkish Super League – Hatayspor vs. Galatasaray
3:30 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Flamengo vs. Fluminense
4:15 pm AFA League Cup – Date #13 – Rosario Central vs. River Plate
ESPN 2
7:50 am LaLiga Date #13 – Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona
10:50 am Ligue 1 Date #12 – Reims vs. PSG
10:45 pm MotoGP – Malaysia GP – Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP
ESPN Extra
8:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Toulouse vs. Perpignan
12:20 pm LaLiga Date #13 – Granada vs. Getafe
6:50 pm Brasileirao Serie A – Palmeiras vs. International
ESPN 4
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #11 – Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund
ESPN 3
12:20 pm Premier League Date #12 – Bournemouth vs. Newcastle
8:30 pm NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Win+
6:15 pm Fortress vs. Boca Juniors Cali
Win Sports
6:15 pm Cartagena vs. Lions
SPORTS
with channel information
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #sports #programming #Saturday #November