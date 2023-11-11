TASS: Sevmash will launch the nuclear-powered icebreaker “Prince Pozharsky” in December 2023

The nuclear submarine missile cruiser of Project 955A (code “Borey-A”) “Prince Pozharsky”, being built at the Severodvinsk enterprise “Sevmash”, will be taken out of the boathouse and launched into the water in the second half of December 2023. This is reported by TASS with reference to a source in the military-industrial complex (DIC).

In June, Sevmash began electrical installation work on the nuclear submarine Prince Pozharsky, said the shipyard’s general director, Mikhail Budnichenko.

“Prince Pozharsky” is the fifth submarine being built according to the modernized project 955A “Borey-A”. The keel of the ship took place on December 23, 2016. The ships of this project carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. Also, “Borey-A” received six torpedo tubes.