The sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva has killed one crew member and 27 others are still missing. The state news agency RIA Novosti reported this on Friday evening based on information from the Russian Defense Ministry. According to her, 396 crew members were rescued. According to Kiev, only 58 of the 510 crew of the flagship of the Black Sea fleet were rescued. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog. Read the previous live blog here.

