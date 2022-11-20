Monday, November 21, 2022
LIVE | Qatar 2022 World Cup: everything ready for the opening

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
Ecuador

Ecuador

There is less and less for the ball to roll. Controversies and news are increasing.

The first Soccer World Cup on Arab soil it is a reality. With the match between Qatar and Ecuador, a new contest begins in which soccer will seek to save the Cup.Follow the minute by minute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup here.

Ecuador and Qatar play the opening match

Belgium held its first public training session in Qatar this Sunday without its star scorer Romelu
Lukaku, who will miss the first two group games and would reappear, in the best of cases, in the last duel of the key, against Croatia. (Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s headache)

Benzema misses the World Cup

French striker Karim Benzema will not play in the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a muscle tear during training this Saturday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said. The player had to leave the training session in which, for the first time since he concentrated with France, he had exercised with the rest of his teammates

(In detail: Karim Benzema will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to ‘Le Parisien’).

Karim Benzema, who withdrew injured this Saturday from group training with the French team, will undergo medical examinations throughout the afternoon to determine the nature and severity of his injury, a source close to the team told AFP. Frenchman, who makes his World Cup debut on Tuesday against Australia.

See also  News special - Qatar 2022: doubts about the first World Cup in the Arab world

(In detail: Karim Benzema is injured and could miss the entire World Cup, according to the press).

Fifa executive comes out as gay in Doha

Infantino defends the World Cup and condemns the ‘double standards’ of the West

The Portuguese team, led by its captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is going to play his fifth World Cup, arrived in Doha on the night of Friday to Saturday, less than 48 hours before the start of the tournament.

Luis Enrique debuts as ‘stramer’

A loose, natural Luis Enrique Martínez, showing what he is like behind closed doors, he made his first direct as a ‘streamer’, with audience peaks that caressed 200,000 followers and with a sense of humor, he admitted that he likes the nickname ‘Luis Padrique’ and greeted former soccer player Mauro Tassotti, who broke his nose in the 1994 World Cup in the United States. (Luis Enrique makes his debut as a ‘streamer’: he will dye his hair if he wins the World Cup)

Belgium sows doubts in friendly

One of the teams that gave a lot to talk about in Russia 2018 was Belgium, which retains a good part of that base. Now, however, it leaves doubts after falling 2-1 against Egypt in a friendly duel prior to the World Cup. Goals from Mohamad and Trezeguet (with an Openda discount) left Roberto Martínez’s team in a bad light. The worrying note: Hazard was seen as far from his level and, as at Real Madrid, he was harshly criticized. The Belgian team also looked very weak in defense.

See also  The gifts Cristiano Ronaldo asked for this Christmas: some impossible, others depend on him

France, in suspense for Benzema

The Ballon d’Or winner does differentiated training four days after the opening of France against Australia. Rabiot affirmed in a press conference that they are confident in his recovery and that if he is not ready for that first game he will be ready for the second.

The FC Barcelona player, Alejandro Balde, is the replacement for José Luis Gaya, who failed to recover from a blow he suffered in the ankle during training. He will return to his country, while the new one on the list will join the concentration in Doha in the next few hours.

