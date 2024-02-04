The highlight of this Premier League Sunday is scheduled for 2:30 PM. Then number four AZ will take on number two Feyenoord in Alkmaar. This means that after the downer against FC Twente (0-0), Arne Slot's team will once again have a chance to distance themselves from a direct competitor, although AZ has lost points in the last four competition matches. Don't miss anything from this cracker in the live blog below.

#LIVE #premier #league #Wieffer #Feyenoord #lead #Bijlow #prevents #Wit #scoring #nice #equalizer