Health | Restless legs is one of the most common neurological diseases, but it is still thought to be a psychological symptom

Neurologist Markku Partinen, an expert in sleep medicine, explains what to do first with laboratory tests when restless legs bother you. He regrets that many doctors also misinterpret laboratory results.
Minna Ala-Heikkilä Aamulehti
Calves itch. The shins tingle or sting. It's like worms crawling around your legs or Coca-Cola fizzing in your veins. There is a compulsive need to move your legs. At worst, restlessness and itching spread to the arms as well.
Despite its funny-sounding name, restless legs syndrome can cause significant harm.
