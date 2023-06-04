FC Twente has already taken a big step towards the final of the play-offs for European football at Heerenveen on Thursday evening. Thanks to a late goal from Manfred Ugalde, the Tukkers won 1-2. Can Ron Jans’ team finish it in-house? Or will the men of Kees van Wonderen provide a Frisian party in Enschede? The kick-off is at 2.30 pm and you can follow the game live here.

