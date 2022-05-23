Partly due to the war in Ukraine, more than 100 million people worldwide have been forced to flee for the first time. According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, that is a record “that should never have been set”. And in eastern Ukraine, heavy fighting continues for the cities of Shevyerodonetsk and Lisichiansk in the Luhansk region. All along the front line in the area, positions of Ukrainian troops would be shelled with Russian artillery. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

