-Remote: He didn’t have too much work, but he cleared a very dangerous shot and took a spectacular heads-up in the second half that would have made it 0-2 at the time. Shot in Atlético’s goals, he could do little. It’s a shame he didn’t make his 21st clean sheet of the season, but nothing tarnishes his remarkable step ahead of him.

-Gorosabel: From more to less, in the first half he seemed like a bullet with his climbs down the flank and being Real’s best offensive resource, but after the break it became a seized bike that Imanol had to change. Good season finale.

-Aritz: He returned to the starting lineup and put on a very neat performance, which makes his substitutions less understood in these last months of competition. They beat him in Atlético’s second goal.

-Le Normand: He suffered more than usual to win the duels against the Atlético strikers. He hit several times in the face and with a yellow very soon that conditioned the whole game. Close a giant season.

-Rich: He did not close his band with the necessary security and in attack he was intermittent, despite his quality details. He ends the league in a clear ascending line.

-Zubimendi: Another lesson in playing with the ball and knowing how to take over the wide area. He hardly made mistakes in his decisions and played in a hierarchical way, especially in the first half. After the break it cost him a little more, but his continued to be at a high level.

-Illarramendi: He made up for the first half he did at Villarreal with a complete game in which he helped without the ball and paused when he had it, and that he played in a position where he was noticeably uncomfortable.

-Rafinha: The most dangerous player in the entire first half. He had up to three very clear occasions to have scored before the break, but two went directly outside and the other hit the post. He wanted to leave a good taste in his mouth before knowing if he will return in the summer as he wants.

-Merino: Match in which he went strangely unnoticed. He had no influence on the game, nor was he ineffective in destroying the game. He didn’t have any big mistakes, but it wasn’t the differential that is expected of him.

-Isak: Quality details, but incomplete. It could not be the transcendental of a day ago. End of a season in which he was below his numbers.

-Sorloth: He left Anoeta with a standing ovation and it will be difficult to see him next year dressed in txuri-urdin. Good game playing on his back and starring in some gallops thanks to his corpulence.

-For your: He left flustered and sulky. They gave him a penalty like a house. He must reflect because his season has been light years away from the level he credits.

-Januzaj: Interesting minutes coming off the bench. He released a missile that skimmed the crossbar, and a free kick from the Belgian made it 1-2.

-Zaldua: He wanted to dedicate a goal to his newborn daughter. But she could not, despite roaming the core.

-Djouahra: He wanted to exploit his speed and generated uncertainty in the Atlético defence.

-Guridi: He scored his first goal in the league after hunting down a poor clearance by the Atlético goalkeeper. Good minutes pulling power and tour of it.