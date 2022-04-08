



[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the second free practice session of the Grand Prix of the Americas, fourth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

PL2 will start at 21:10

21.00 – Moto2 GP2 has just finished, with Fermin Aldeguer in front of everyone in 2’09.155, behind him Tony Arbolino and Cameron Beaubier. The leader of the world championship Celestino Vietti is 15th.

20.50 – Twenty minutes at the start of the second free practice session in Austin. In the American morning the quickest was Alex Rins on Suzuki, just 8 thousandths ahead of Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Jack Miller’s Ducati by four tenths. Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and seven-time Texas winner Marc Marquez (Honda), who has just returned from diplopia, also among the top five. In difficulty Bagnaia (Ducati), 13th and struggling with set-up problems.