10.05 – The risk of rain is quite high today, but for now the track is dry.

10.00 – Here are the results of the tests. The riders already admitted to the top-10 are Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Martin, Marc Marquez, Binder, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargarò, Vinales, Bezzecchi, Bastianini.

09.45 – We remind you that, unfortunately, Fabio Di Giannantonio is no longer among the protagonists of the weekend. The VR46 rider dislocated his shoulder yesterday following a fall in Turn 8.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it enthusiasts of MotoGP and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the Live coverage of the second free practice session and the two qualifying heats of the Grand Prix of‘Austria at the Red Bull Ringeleventh round of the 2024 world championship.

Some useful links:

– The weekend hours: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-orari/orari-tv-gp-austria-2024-redbullring-televisione-diretta-sky-differita-tv8-programmazione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez-martin

– the weather forecast: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-meteo/austria-meteo-previsioni-redbullring-pioggia-marquez-bagnaia-martin

– the MotoGP 2024 guide: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/guide/guida-motogp-2024-calendario-orari-tv-sky-tv8-piloti-team.