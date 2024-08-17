Rimac has unveiled the road car with the most blistering acceleration ever. We’re talking about the new Nevera R, which promises a 0-100 km/h sprint that can be consumed in just 1.81 seconds. An impressive time, but justified by the specifications of a truly powerful powertrain: over 2,107 HP of total output, for an acceleration from 0 to 300 km/h that takes only 8.66 seconds. From the name of the model, it is easy to deduce that it is the even more performing variant of the already convincing Nevera.

Rimac Nevera R

Despite this, Rimac has made it known that absolute top speed was not the priority in the development of this car: rather, more attention was placed on making the R a more accessible proposition. more manageable and more agile compared to the standard Nevera. This new version, which will be built in 40 units, combines redesigned and more elegant front and rear elements, but also a lower stance and a series of aerodynamic additions.

An impressive shot

In addition to this, the car is equipped with technology integral torque vectoring next-generation suspension, tuned to suit the new Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and a steering rack that has been revised to deliver sharper performance, response and feedback – it’s said to reduce maximum understeer by 10% and increase maximum lateral grip by 5%. Elsewhere we find a new fixed rear wingcombined with a large new front diffuser, which helps increase both maximum downforce by 15% and aerodynamic efficiency by 10%, allowing tighter, faster cornering with ease.

Approximately 400 km of autonomy

Final comment on the battery: the new Nevera R retains the same 120 kWh unit as the standard one, which on the latter guaranteed a range equal to 400 kilometers. In short, a fully electric supercar that is preparing to hit the market: it will be launched exclusively in the Nebula green color and will enter limited production by the end of the year, the starting list price will be around 2.3 million euros.