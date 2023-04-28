LIVE: Millionaires vs. America, minute by minute

millionaires and america, two of the most winning teams in the history of Colombian football, will play this Thursday at El Campín the classic on date 16 of the 2023-I League. The game will be seen on Win Sports + from 8:20 p.m. and will have many things at stake, including the possibility of securing qualification for the semifinal home runs.

The two teams run campaigns in keeping with their history and their demands. The Blues are second, with 26 points, but with two games postponed, against Envigado (May 4) and Alianza Petrolera (May 10). And, furthermore, they are in full competition, and with a good level, in the Copa Sudamericana.

SPORTS