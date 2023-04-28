Friday, April 28, 2023
LIVE: Millionaires vs. America, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Millionaires vs. America, minute by minute


close

Millionaires vs America of Cali

Millos vs. America.

Photo:

MAURICIO MORENO WEATHER

Millos vs. America.

They face each other on date 16 at the El Campín stadium.

millionaires and america, two of the most winning teams in the history of Colombian football, will play this Thursday at El Campín the classic on date 16 of the 2023-I League. The game will be seen on Win Sports + from 8:20 p.m. and will have many things at stake, including the possibility of securing qualification for the semifinal home runs.

The two teams run campaigns in keeping with their history and their demands. The Blues are second, with 26 points, but with two games postponed, against Envigado (May 4) and Alianza Petrolera (May 10). And, furthermore, they are in full competition, and with a good level, in the Copa Sudamericana.

