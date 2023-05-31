Representatives from 12 countries participated in an event held at the Itamaraty Palace, this Tuesday (May 30)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) speaks to journalists this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) after a meeting with presidents of South America, held at the Itamaraty Palace.

The event lasted the whole day, with two stages of meetings between all heads of state. It will end with a dinner hosted by Lula and the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, at the Alvorada Palace.

