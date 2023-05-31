













This was to be expected, as Kojima is not on very good terms with this publisher and developer. Several of his associates like him left the company to re-found Kojima Productions.

So who’s in charge of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater? As revealed by Konami, developers who were involved in the production of past games in the series participate.

They work in conjunction with Virtuos. This study is known for also participating in the development of previous installments of Metal Gear.

It should be noted that there were previous rumors about the involvement of the studio that has worked on other games.

Virtuos, in addition to working on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake EaterI participate in Dark Souls Remastered and Uncharted 4. It is a company that is usually dedicated to adapting games from one system to another.

It is a study that stands out more for that than for its own productions. So it can be said that the task of bringing this title from PlayStation 2 to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC is in good and very professional hands.

Some players may wonder why you decided to bring this generation to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

According to Konami, it is because it shows the birth of BIG BOSS (Naked Snake), which marks the beginning of the series of Metal Gear.

Another reason is that many players have been asking for a remake or reissue for a long time, so now they are going to indulge in this game. But there is another reason behind choosing this title.

Source: Konami.

It is possible that depending on how you do in sales to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater some decisions are made.

That in the sense of creating new versions of previous games. Konami indicates that it is aware of the comments of the players and based on this it will act accordingly.

As on other occasions, it is best to wait and see how this new version fares, which currently does not have a release date.

