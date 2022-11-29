It must be very crazy on the final day in the last round of group B if England does not want to qualify for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales in turn need a win and then some luck with the other match in the group. Follow the neighborly dispute in our live blog from 8 p.m. and click here for the game between Iran and the United States.

#LIVE #Football #World #Cup #base #Foden #neighborly #clash #England #Wales