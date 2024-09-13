15.17 – Russell is not running because Mercedes have decided to make a precautionary power unit change.

15.16 – Long Zhou in Turn-2.

15.15 – The nose cone on Leclerc’s Ferrari was removed.

15.14 – Verstappen had said on the radio that he was suffering from understeer and risked contact with the barriers.

15.13 – Sainz climbs to the top in 1’44″323 Verstappen almost hits the barrier in the first sector.

15.12 – Hamilton on the hard tyre moves into second place, 396 thousandths behind Perez. Norris is fourth, 558 thousandths behind on the medium tyre.

15.11 – Verstappen has closed in on Perez, who now leads with a 454 thousandth advantage over the Dutchman.

15.10 – “It’s impossible that you can’t see from the data that something is wrong”said Leclerc.

15.09 – Leclerc spins and returns to the pits because he doesn’t feel comfortable behind the wheel.

15.08 – Leclerc would like to return to the pits, but instead they told him on the radio to continue this stint.

15.07 – Perez lowers the benchmark by quite a bit, still on yellow-banded tyres: 1’44″598. Leclerc is not convinced by the balance of his Ferrari, which he defines as ‘crooked’. Norris makes a mistake in Turn 16.

15.06 – Verstappen lowers to 1’45″563 with the same medium tyre.

15.05 – 1’45″812 for Leclerc, 74 thousandths faster than Sainz.

15.04 – Ferrari one-two Leclerc-Sainz ahead of Piastri.

15.03 – Verstappen returns to the pits and fits the medium tyres after this lap on the soft tyre.

15.02 – Piastri instead starts with medium compound tires. Same compound also for Leclerc.

15.01 – Verstappen immediately on the track with soft tyres.

15.00 – Green traffic light at the end of the pit lane, the second free practice session in Baku begins.

14.55 – Ferrari has repaired Leclerc’s SF-24 and it will be able to take to the track immediately as soon as the green light comes on.

2.50pm – 29°C air temperature, 40°C asphalt temperature.

2.40pm – In F2 Verschoor beat Antonelli by a few thousandths.

2.30pm – FP1 telemetry data analysis: Red Bull got off to a good start, but McLaren is hiding.

14.20 – Toto Wolff commented on Adrian Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin.

14.10 – Below is the video of Leclerc’s mistake at Turn 15.

2.00 pm – Let’s start our report by starting from the FP1 results.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written broadcast of the second free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In Baku the morning started with a bang Max Verstappenwho preceded Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez. Contact with the wall for Charles Leclerc. This second free practice session will be as usual very indicative especially in view of the GP with the long-awaited long run simulations.