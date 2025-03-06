03/06/2025



Updated at 10:53 p.m.





The situation of the almost 400 people who live homeless in Barajas, according to municipal sources, has caused a newly between the Madrid City Council and the Ministry of Transport. Aena has revealed this noon that yesterday summoned the Consistory to a working group to address the “delicate situation” that is being generated by the increase of homeless people who live in airport facilities. However, in a press conference convened this afternoon, José Fernández, delegate of Social Policies and Family of the Consistory, has argued that at that meeting they were informed that “they had made the decision to control and limit access to the airport from 6:00 p.m.”, as well as evict it for a few hours. «This decision It was not conditioned to the performance of social services”Fernández lamented, who criticized this” unilateral and precipitous “decision. Late in the afternoon, Aena sources confirmed to this newspaper that “there will be no eviction.” Everything has remained, for the moment, at the crosses of accusations between administrations.

The political storm broke out this Thursday early in the afternoon with a first statement from AENA announced the creation of a working group made up of “competent authorities in local social services and the airport manager” to address the “growing” problem of homeless people who live in the terminals.

Minutes later, the Social and Family Policies Area convened an urgent press conference to give explanations about the “unilateral of Aena” decision. From the City Council they insisted that the attention to these synthesch “is not only municipal competence, but of all administrations”, since there are also asylum applicants, among others. “We have the hand, but we want all the ministries involved: Transport, Interior and Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, because there are not only people in street situations, but also to attend other circumstances,” said Fernández.

While Fernández answered the questions of the journalists, Aena sent a new statement in which he was pressing the City Council and to articulate “a dignified solution” for these people. In addition, they stressed that they do not have “any administrative competence in the field of social services” and that when the facilities located in the municipality of Madrid are “Legally, social assistance corresponds to the City Council“









To underline its involvement with the problem Fernández acknowledged that while talking, the municipal street teams were deployed at the airport. The area has identified 71 people as homeless25 of them that have regularly rejected the aid of the City Council. “But this is a slow job, we need to win your confidence to join municipal services. And I insist, we do not talk about a number, but about people,” said the delegate. “We have collapsed the emergency asylum network because they do not drain by the Ministry of Interior and Migration.”

El Prat mirror

In political terms, Fernández believes that the threat of eviction to homeless people and asylum seekers who spend the night at the Madrid-Adolfo Suárez airport is nothing more than a reaction with which to “divert criticism of the consequences” of the evictions in the Prat in Barcelona, ​​coinciding dates with the World Mobile Congress.

“Why now? What circumstances have they changed? These people sOn a security problem, they are a threat? “, The delegate has asked, who also wanted to meet” with what legal title, with what instrument “they will evict those people. In addition, he has insisted that they have been holding these periodic meetings for some time, so they do not understand what has changed.” Eviction is the easy solution, but I wonder if it is the most social solution by the progressive government of Spain. And does not solve the problem, “said Fernández

The Mossos d’Esquadra were deployed on February 25 at the Barcelona airport, at the request of Aena, to expel the homeless people, approximately 160, who live in both terminals. The device, which has advanced ‘Ara’ and has confirmed the City Council of El Prat, where the airport facilities are located, was going to have “the presence of a social worker” that would accompany Aena’s employees and the police. However, NGOs such as Arrels and police sources assured this newspaper that social services “did nothing.”