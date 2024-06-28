11.40 – Max Verstappen’s power unit that failed in FP2 at the Canadian GP cannot be reused. The Dutchman is expected to receive a grid penalty – ten places – for the Belgian GP.

11.30 – We begin our report by analyzing what went wrong for Ferrari in the last two rounds of the championship in Canada and Spain.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the only free practice session of Austrian GP 2024the third of this season characterized by the Sprint format.

These 60 minutes will be fundamental for teams and drivers as later Qualifying will start at 4.30pm to define the starting grid for the Sprint starting tomorrow at 12:00. Ferrari is relying on the characteristics of the Austrian track to make up for the disappointing performances in Canada and Spain.