Slavic Yidda A few days ago she surprised everyone and everyone by announcing that she is happily in love with a new beau, of whom she preferred not to reveal his name or present him publicly. Recently, in an interview with La República, the actress and former reality girl talked about how she met her new love, her parents' relationship with Julián Zucchi and more. Find out all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi confronts a user who claims that she has a new partner: “Confirm that information for me!”

How did Yiddá Eslava meet his new partner?

Yiddá Eslava made it clear that her boyfriend is not known in the entertainment world, so she will prevent this from happening. “He's not in the middle and I want to keep it that way, because I like how we are. He's not in the middle and he doesn't want to be there,” she said at first, and then stated that she is in love: “It was like a crush on the heart.”

YOU CAN SEE: Yiddá speaks out after rumors of Julián's infidelity: “Do not associate it, it has nothing to do with it”

How did your romance begin?

Yiddá Eslava commented that, after finishing with Julian Zucchihe tried to go out to meet new people, but no one caught his attention enough to start a relationship. “When my relationship with Julián ended, I took out my black agenda (laughs) and I couldn't, it didn't connect with him, I tried”said the former member of 'Combate'.

“I met quite a few interesting, handsome people, even a millionaire, until I saw him. I didn't believe in love at the first time, for me it was idiotic”he noted.

How do you handle your parental relationship with Julián Zucchi?

Slavic Yidda He stated that he currently has a good parental relationship with Julián Zucchi. She stated that the help of professionals helped them to have better communication. “We were in therapy. We had a couples psychologist and a family psychologist,” she said.

#Yiddá #Eslava #fell #love #sight #reveals #details #boyfriend #quotIt #crushquot