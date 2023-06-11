Sunday, June 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Deportivo Pasto plays his last option to qualify for the final of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Deportivo Pasto plays his last option to qualify for the final of the League


close

sports grass

sports grass

sports grass

The team from Nariño needs to beat Águilas Doradas and wait for other results.

See also  The strong accident that shook the start of the MotoGP, video

Deportivo Pasto receives the already eliminated Águilas Doradas in Tunja, on the fifth date of homer A, in the semifinal of the 2023-I League.

The team led by Flabio Torres is third, with just three points, five behind Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional. They need to win this Saturday and wait for a draw in Barrancabermeja on Monday to reach the last date with options.

For his part, Águilas aims to add points for the reclassification, which at the end of the year delivers a quota for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and four boxes for the Copa Sudamericana.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Deportivo #Pasto #plays #option #qualify #final #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Giacomo Bocchio: how old is the jury of "The Great Chef: Celebrities" and what is your unique hobby?

Giacomo Bocchio: how old is the jury of "The Great Chef: Celebrities" and what is your unique hobby?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result