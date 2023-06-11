LIVE: Deportivo Pasto plays his last option to qualify for the final of the League

Deportivo Pasto receives the already eliminated Águilas Doradas in Tunja, on the fifth date of homer A, in the semifinal of the 2023-I League.

The team led by Flabio Torres is third, with just three points, five behind Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional. They need to win this Saturday and wait for a draw in Barrancabermeja on Monday to reach the last date with options.

For his part, Águilas aims to add points for the reclassification, which at the end of the year delivers a quota for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and four boxes for the Copa Sudamericana.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas