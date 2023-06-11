LIVE: Deportivo Pasto plays his last option to qualify for the final of the League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
sports grass
sports grass
The team from Nariño needs to beat Águilas Doradas and wait for other results.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Pasto receives the already eliminated Águilas Doradas in Tunja, on the fifth date of homer A, in the semifinal of the 2023-I League.
The team led by Flabio Torres is third, with just three points, five behind Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional. They need to win this Saturday and wait for a draw in Barrancabermeja on Monday to reach the last date with options.
For his part, Águilas aims to add points for the reclassification, which at the end of the year delivers a quota for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores and four boxes for the Copa Sudamericana.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Deportivo #Pasto #plays #option #qualify #final #League
Leave a Reply