We talked about the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years of closure due to a diplomatic break. The rapprochement was achieved with the mediation of China and is expected to materialize in less than a year, thus marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. In 2016, a mob attacked the Riyadh embassy in Tehran to protest the execution of 49 people, including a prominent Shiite cleric. We analyze the issue.

