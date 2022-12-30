Gerwyn Price not afraid of Barney, Geert Nentjes down against ‘showman’: ‘I thought: what is happening here?’

Gerwyn Price, number one in the world, is through to the third round of the World Darts Championship. The Welshman may meet Raymond van Barneveld, who first has to beat Ryan Meikle in the second round. Danny van Trijp graced his World Cup debut with a victory over former world champion Steve Beaton and Geert Nentjes lost against ‘showman’ Leonard Gates.