WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A judge has set the first pretrial hearing in the U.S. government’s case against Microsoft over its $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard for Jan. 3.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction earlier this month, arguing that the merger would allow Microsoft’s Xbox to gain exclusive access to Activision’s games, leaving out consoles. from Nintendo and Sony’s PlayStation.

Microsoft responded that the deal will benefit gamers and game companies alike, and offered to sign a binding consent decree with the FTC to provide “Call of Duty” games to rivals, including Sony, for a decade.

Microsoft filed the argument with the aim of convincing an FTC judge to allow the deal to proceed.

The case is a sign that the Biden administration is taking a vigorous approach to antitrust enforcement. But experts say the FTC will have an uphill battle convincing a judge to block the deal because of voluntary concessions offered by Microsoft to allay fears it could dominate the gaming market.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)