Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday, August 21

While Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu announced the death of six hostages kidnapped by Hamas, the Tel Aviv army bombed a former school causing the death of at least 10 people. According to the Israeli government, there are 73 hostages still alive in the hands of Hamas. The relatives of the hostages have accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of abandoning the hostages to their fate. Netanyahu, in fact, said he was not sure that there would be an agreement on the ceasefire, adding that “Israel will not leave the Philadelphia Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor under any circumstances”. Below is the latest news today, Wednesday 21 August 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

