From the world of Baldurs Gate 3 a new one is coming Minthara cosplay on the part of Applesnow quite specialized in interpretations of characters taken from the Larian Studios game and, also in this case, really good at bringing the fighter in question to life.

In this case it is a collaboration between Melamori herself, author of the costume, which recalls the dark outfit that Minthara wears in some phases of the game, and TaisCustom, who instead created the “body art” applied to the model, in order to get closer to the subject of reference.

The result is truly impressive, with a practically perfect reproduction of Minthara in the flesh, perhaps even more fascinating than the digital version, to tell the truth.