From the world of Baldurs Gate 3 a new one is coming Minthara cosplay on the part of Applesnow quite specialized in interpretations of characters taken from the Larian Studios game and, also in this case, really good at bringing the fighter in question to life.
In this case it is a collaboration between Melamori herself, author of the costume, which recalls the dark outfit that Minthara wears in some phases of the game, and TaisCustom, who instead created the “body art” applied to the model, in order to get closer to the subject of reference.
The result is truly impressive, with a practically perfect reproduction of Minthara in the flesh, perhaps even more fascinating than the digital version, to tell the truth.
Minthara according to Melamori
Minthara Baenre is a drow that you meet quite early in the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 and can be included in your party, although the choice is not so obvious and trivial, as it requires some particular decisions on the part of the player.
In fact, at first she seems decidedly hostile, but with a series of particular choices she can be attracted to your side, eventually even becoming a possible object of “romance” within Baldur’s Gate 3.
Melamori’s interpretation gives us a particularly beautiful and fascinating version, perhaps even more so than the original, which always remains rather halfway between the seductive and the disturbing, while in this case it is decidedly more inclined towards the first of the two paths.
