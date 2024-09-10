More than 11 months after the brutal attacks carried out on October 7 in Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the war in the Gaza Strip continues: at least 40,988 people have died and 94,825 have been injured. The Israeli military has ordered new evacuations of the population in the north of the Palestinian coastal territory, from where Hamas and Islamic Jihad are still able to launch rockets towards the Jewish state and where the lack of fuel and medical supplies risks closing the only hospitals still in operation. But the hottest front remains Lebanon, from where the Shiite armed group Hezbollah continues to fire drones and missiles, attacks to which Tel Aviv’s armed forces respond with bombings that have now become daily. So much so that Beirut Prime Minister Najib Mikati has appealed to the international community to stop the escalation. An explosive situation that also involves neighboring Syria, where a series of raids attributed to Israel have caused at least 14 deaths, and Iran, which has condemned the “criminal” attack by the Jewish state against the regime in Damascus. Although diplomacy is at work, negotiations for a truce in the Strip and the release of the hostages are still at a standstill. Israel is waiting for a new proposal from the United States while today the foreign ministers of the Arab League are meeting in Cairo, Egypt, a meeting in which – for the first time in 13 years – the head of Turkish diplomacy Hakan Fidan is also participating. Below is the latest news from today, Tuesday, September 10, 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and the ongoing crisis with Iran in the Middle East.

