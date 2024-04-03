Fedutinov: the drone that attacked Yelabuga could carry a warhead weighing 300 kilograms

The Ukrainian drone that attacked a hostel in Yelabuga could carry a warhead weighing about 300 kilograms. The features of the drone were described by expert in the field of unmanned aircraft Denis Fedutinov in an interview with TASS.

He noted that in the video of the impact one can see an aircraft-type device, which is made according to a normal aerodynamic design with a high wing. Externally, the drone is similar to the UJ-22 Airborne used by Kiev, which carries a warhead weighing up to 20 kilograms. However, Fedutinov admitted that a larger product was used for the attack.

“Here, obviously, a much more powerful warhead and, accordingly, a heavier carrier were used. There are several possible options here. This could be a heavier drone, such as, for example, the E-300 Enterprise from the Ukrainian company AeroDrone, which it announced about a year ago. Such a device can already carry up to 300 kilograms of target load,” he said.

The expert also suggested that an unmanned version of the A-22 light aircraft from the Kyiv company Aeroprakt could have been used for the attack.

Earlier in April, CNN sources reported that Ukraine is using drones with artificial intelligence, which is used to accurately guide the device to a target.