Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday, August 29

Tensions are rising in the Middle East following the major military offensive launched yesterday by the Israeli army in the West Bank. The IDF has hit three cities, evacuated villages and refugee camps and imposed a curfew in Jenin. According to Hamas, Israel’s intention is to widen the war, while the UN has condemned the operation, saying it violates international law. The faint hopes of a truce now seem to be fading further and further away. Below is the latest news today, Thursday 29 August 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

LIVE

News in progress