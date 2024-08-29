Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 29 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Thursday, August 29th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the new Moon in Virgo favors your return to daily life, to that study or work routine that unfortunately returns with the end of the holidays and summer. Dare, make proposals, requests, the stars guarantee good luck and that you will get everything you desire. Excellent health.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, although the stars have excellent predictions for your weekend, Saturday and Sunday will not be exactly peaceful days. Some discussions could alter your mood serenity, but do not worry, it is a temporary moment. The planets see you happy.

Twins

Dear Gemini, if you are thinking of starting important initiatives, it is better to wait for better times than this. In fact, the stars do not favor your projects and do not allow you to make decisions peacefully. Delegate some choices to someone you trust. Love is good.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the new Moon in Virgo will make the wind blow in your sails and will push you, happy and smiling, towards your professional goals. Uranus and the Sun, on the other hand, electrify you and encourage you to try new feelings, to let yourself go to passion.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday, August 29, 2024), Jupiter assures you a certain financial success these days, but you will have to know how to play your cards well, choosing what to do and who to see. Favored bonds with Taurus, whether professional or romantic.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you have been waiting all summer for this moment so propitious for love, the one you are looking for, that can give you the things you have needed for a long time. But not only that, because the stars now assure you of excellent earnings, travel and investments. It is your month, after all.

Balance

Dear Libra, your transits are a bit anonymous in this period, despite the stars we have no bad news. You are a bit bored and apathetic, you need a jolt. Pay attention to your health, not exactly at its best these days.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, launch yourself towards new professional and personal goals, since the planets are on your side and assure you of a certain success. The future is more flourishing in your eyes, now that the storm has passed. Splendid love.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are a bit exhausted and nervous and the stars also suggest reorganizing some things in your life, such as work. You are wasting energy because of the chaos that reigns in your business. Dedicate yourself to love, family, children.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, this is the perfect day to take some revenge. Your sky, in trine between the Sun and Uranus, is just the right one and favorable to bring unmissable opportunities and new and exciting sentimental relationships. Let yourself go.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 29, 2024), your instinct, your instinct, is superfine, and will guide you exactly where you want to go. In particular, towards a lucky encounter, with someone who finally knows how to understand you, listen to you, satiate you. A bit of chaos at work, seek order and restore it.

Fish

Dear Pisces, this end of August is particularly tiring for you. You have in mind to start new initiatives, but you are waiting for the right wave to ride. Your body and health are suffering a bit from your restlessness, but luckily there is love to open a good month of September.

