Bayern Munich is in trouble in the Bundesliga. After losing 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen, the distance is five points in the general table and, as if that were not enough, things are going to get more complicated by adding the other competitions.
Ahead, the Bavarians have momentous matches both in the league, where they will fight to take first place in the standings, and in the Champions League, a competition in which there are great hopes for the German team.
The Champions League is back, and it's back in style. The Bavarian team, in the middle of the fight for first place in the German league, will face the team that is sixth in Serie A, but that is having a positive last few days having achieved 10 of the last 15 possible points. Two points away from the places that give them the option to qualify for the Champions League, Lazio will surely be a very tough rival for this qualifying round.
As they return to the Bundesliga, after the European break, Bayern will face another team in need of points such as Bochum. Fourteenth so far in the championship, they have won three of their last five games where they have obtained a good part of the points they have this season. It seems that he is clearly on the rise, so he will not be a simple rival for Tuchel's men.
We return to the top of the Bundesliga standings for a confrontation against the fifth in question, which is none other than RB Leipzig. A great squad with a lot of young talent, and sense when it comes to building it and playing, can put Tuchel's team in great trouble. However, they are currently on a negative streak of results, with the last three games lost, although they will surely put up a good fight.
After that important duel against Leipzig, the Bavarian team will open the month of March by traveling to face Freiburg, a team that is currently seventh in the standings. The team led by Christian Streich is doing a good job this season, looking more towards European positions than relegation, so it certainly does not make things easy for Tuchel's team.
In the run-up to the second leg between Bayern and Lazio at the Allianz, expectations are growing. With the score still to be decided, both teams prepare for a crucial showdown. The uncertainty over who will advance to the next round adds excitement to this match that promises to be vibrant and action-packed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
lazio
|
February 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Bochum
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
to confirm
|
Leipzig
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MEX
|
Bundesliga
|
to confirm
|
Freiburg
|
March 1st
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Bundesliga
|
to confirm
|
lazio
|
March 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
#schedule #Bayern #Munich39s #games #losing #Bayer #Leverkusen
Leave a Reply