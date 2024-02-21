You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombian women's team. In the photo, Catalina Usme (center).
Colombian Football Federation
Colombian women's team. In the photo, Catalina Usme (center).
The national team is looking for its first victory in its debut in the tournament.
The Colombian women's team debuts in the W Gold Cup this Wednesday, facing Panama in San Diego (California, United States).
The team led by Ángelo Marsiglia is preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but has the fight for the title between its eyebrows, in a group made up of the United States and Puerto Rico.
Follow the match here:
The match started!
The match between Colombia and Panama is already being played in San Diego.
Surprise: Linda Caicedo, to the bench
Coach Angelo Marsiglia surprised by not starting the Real Madrid player.
