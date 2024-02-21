Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/21/2024 – 21:30

The postponement of the payroll tax reinstatement until 2025 will be negotiated in the bill that will replace the provisional measure issued at the end of last year, said this Wednesday (21) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He met throughout the day with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to discuss the bill.

“President Pacheco made a proposal to President Lula, who consulted me this morning regarding the fact that the projects that were deliberated last year by Congress should be forwarded in a bill with constitutional urgency. So that’s what we’re going to do,” declared Haddad.

Thus, the bill will deal with the gradual repayment of the payroll and the end of the discount on Social Security contributions for city halls in small municipalities. Provisional Measure 1,202 will continue to deal with the two-stage revocation of the Events Sector Emergency Resumption Program (Perse) and the limitation of the use of tax compensation by companies.

At the beginning of the month, the government accepted the conversion of part of the provisional measure into a bill, after a meeting with party leaders from the allied base in the Senate.

Persian

Regarding Perse, a relief program created during the pandemic for the tourism and events sectors, Haddad reported that several companies started to contact the Federal Revenue Service to regularize the situation after the disclosure of suspected irregularities in the program .

“Several companies are already rectifying their information and collecting taxes that they had not collected. So just by talking to the press here that there are irregularities, there are already people looking for accountants to regularize them. Regularizing yourself is also part of the game,” he said.

Haddad said he will send the result of the Federal Revenue audit in Perse to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), as soon as possible. The minister reiterated that the collection of program data was delayed by the two-month strike by IRS tax auditors.

“The revenue department has the task of clarifying this to the National Congress. If you need help from the Court of Auditors, as happened with the tax reform, let's ask for help to see exactly what happened. Obviously, if there is an agreement worth R$5 billion [de desoneração] which turns into almost R$20 billion, we have to take some action. Because it is a very serious problem for the country, which cannot support this type of thing nor does the Budget support it”, he explained.

Initially budgeted at around R$5 billion, Perse caused the government to fail to collect around R$17 billion last year. In September 2023, the Federal Revenue had issued an alert about irregularities in the program.