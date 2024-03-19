The Ajax football players will play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League tonight. It is the first time since 2006 that a Dutch club has reached the last eight. Chelsea is the opponent in the Johan Cruijff Arena. The Amsterdam team is looking for a good starting position for next week's return. You can stay informed of developments in our live blog.
