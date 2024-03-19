A tragic event occurred on the highway Saltillo to Zacatecas, where uA 26-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack aboard a bus who traveled from Texas to the municipality of Río Grande, Zacatecas.

The events were recorded around 6:00 a.m. this Monday, on Antonio Cárdenas Boulevard before its intersection with Emilio Arizpe de La Maza Boulevard, south of Saltillo, where the bus circulated.

According to local media, passengers noticed that the young man, identified as Santiago, 26 years old, fainted in his seat; For this reason, they notified the bus driver, who stopped on the side of the road.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don't miss our LATEST NEWS

When they confirmed that the man was unconscious, they called the 9-1-1 Emergency System, so paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross were mobilized to the scene.

The paramedics checked Santiago, confirming that he no longer had vital signs. So far, the cause of death has not been released, but it is believed to have been due to a heart attack.

Elements of the Saltillo Municipal Police remained at the scene, who took charge of the first investigations, awaiting elements of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Coahuila (FGE).

According to what was announced by the passengers, the young man, 26 years old, was traveling alone and had left the state of Texas heading to Río Grande, Zacatecas.

The bus was evacuated while the forensic services personnel carried out the removal of the lifeless body to transfer it to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where the cause of death will be confirmed.

It should be noted that this event was recorded on one of the different buses that travel from Zacatecas to the United States to transport migrant countrymen.