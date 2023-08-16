The president of the Central Bank should talk about the country’s economic scenario and inflation; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, participates this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) in the 35th Abrasel Congress, promoted by Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants). The event will be held at IESB (Institute of Higher Education of Brasilia) South Campus, in Brasilia.

He should talk about the country’s scenario, inflation and the monetary authority’s agenda.

