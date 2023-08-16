Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 10:00 am

São Paulo, 16th – The National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) revised upwards its estimate for corn exports in August. Cereal shipments should total 7.8 million tons to 10.250 million tons, against the range of 7.8 million and 9.866 million tons projected last week.

Soybean exports tend to stay between 7 million t and 8.557 million t, compared to 7 million and 8.796 million tons in the previous week. The Anec also foresees exports of 2.051 million tons of bran (against 2.204 million tons) and 50 thousand tons of wheat (last week the projection was 25 thousand tons).

In the week of August 8th to 12th, shipments of soybeans totaled 1.659 million tons of grain and 356.8 thousand tons of bran. Of corn, 1.800 million tons were shipped, and of wheat, 25 thousand tons. For the week of August 13th to 19th, Brazil should send abroad 2.250 million tons of soybeans, 2.666 million tons of corn, 657,500 tons of bran and no wheat.