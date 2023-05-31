The list included more than 4,000 Jordanians, representatives of the sons and daughters of Jordanian society, official, popular, trade union and party activities, civil society organizations, youth, former and current state officials, in addition to a number of employees of the armed forces and security services, active and retired, and a number of Jordanian media professionals and journalists. .

Dinner

The royal dinner will be served, according to Jordanian traditions, the most famous traditional national dish in Jordan, “Mansaf”, which was recently included on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

The Jordanian royal family is famous for its closeness to the Jordanian people and its commitment to Jordanian customs in its joys and occasions, and highlights the ancient Jordanian heritage and the diversity of Jordanian national cultures and traditions of the honorable Hashemite House.

calling cards

Earlier, the Jordanians passed on the invitation cards they received to attend the dinner banquet, as an expression of their pleasure at this invitation.

Among the most prominent of them was the Jordanian youth Musab Hussein Mahmoud, who suffers from “Down syndrome”, who stole the limelight after he received an invitation to attend the dinner banquet on the occasion of the marriage contract, which made many praise the humanitarian gesture by the prince.

The young man, Musab, posted a picture of him on Instagram, holding the invitation card he received to attend the wedding ceremony, and the features of happiness were clear on his face. The card read: “His Excellency Mr. Musab Hussein Mahmoud, the respected.”

It is noteworthy that Prince Al-Hussein visited him two years ago at his home in the northern governorate of Irbid, to check on his health after he underwent a successful operation to withdraw fluids from the lung.

Live broadcast of dinner

And the Jordanian Royal Court published a statement in which it said that it would broadcast a live broadcast of the dinner banquet through its pages on social media at six o’clock.

And the statement stated: “Follow today, on the social media accounts of the Royal Hashemite Court, the dinner hosted by King Abdullah II on the occasion of the wedding of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, in Mudarib Bani Hashem at six o’clock in the evening.”

This gesture comes for the Jordanians to share all the details related to the wedding, given the closeness of the Jordanian royal palace to the Jordanian people, who usually share all family occasions with them, either through press releases or through the social media accounts of the royal family.

“Iqra” in the Jordanian wedding

The banquet that is held on the occasion of the wedding is an old Jordanian custom that Jordanians inherit from generation to generation, and they adhere to it in their celebrations, and they call it “Iqra”.

The “Iqra” is usually on the wedding day, when the groom’s family makes food (the Jordanian mansaf) and sends it to the clan and the guests present and responding to the invitation of the groom’s father, the “unmarried”.

Recently, Jordanians began to separate the “Al-Iqra” from the official wedding and make it a day before the official wedding due to the great busyness and exhaustion of the newlyweds. Attendance on the next day, the “wedding day”, is limited to the close invitees, and other food is prepared for the attendees as well.