Live broadcast | Parliament approved the translation law

the plenary session approved the reform in its vote. Translak was supported by 113 MPs.

Parliament has accepted the translation.

113 representatives voted for approval, 69 representatives voted against.

The new trans law allows an adult to change their gender based on their own application without a doctor’s opinion.

The reform separates the legal gender confirmation and the medical process.

Another significant change is that the law reform would remove the requirement of reproductive incapacity. Until now, correcting gender in the population information system has required that a person has been able to prove that they have been sterilized or that they are otherwise incapable of reproduction.

Read more: Podcast: Translaki now

Parliament will vote on the issue in its plenary session starting at 2 p.m. We’ll show it live.

The law is expected to be approved in the parliament if some centrist and coalition members vote in favor of it. Sdp, the Greens, the Left Alliance and Rkp support it. They need at least 14 votes to pass the law.

In the social and health committee, all members of the coalition supported the law change. The coalition has also stated in its party meeting that the party supports the removal of infertility and that the legal correction of gender is based on the person’s own assessment.

The government has agreed that even though the trans law is a government proposal that the government parties usually defend together, individual MPs can vote against it.

At least some centrists oppose the proposal. The center’s parliamentary group has agreed that the trans law is a matter of conscience, where representatives can vote as they wish.

Read more: Ireland already allowed gender confirmation with its own notification in 2015: This is what has followed

Read more: The ruling parties do not understand the coalition’s concerns about trans

Read more: The reform of Translaw is moving forward, the representatives of the center voted again against the government’s proposal

Read more: This is all about to change with the new trans law

Correction at 2:09 p.m.: The article previously read that 67 representatives voted against, but in reality 69 representatives voted against.