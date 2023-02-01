Since the relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía became known when the echoes of his surprise separation from Shakira still resounded, the young woman has been subjected to public scrutiny. A pressure that has intensified after the singer put her at the center of her criticism in ‘Session 53’ with Bizarrap alluding to her “clearly”. After difficult weeks, it seems that the Catalan would have succumbed to the pressure and she had to be treated for a possible anxiety attack. In any case, the couple intends to give an image of normality and the last image of her after knowing her problem has been very smiling in the passenger seat of the vehicle that her boyfriend was driving.

Wearing white sunglasses, both Piqué and Clara look very complicit, laughing and delighted in some images obtained by Europa Press when they left by car from the penthouse that the founder of Kings League has on Muntaner street in Barcelona. In fact, laughter seems to be the answer to everything. After coming to light that the athlete’s girlfriend was going through such difficult times that she would have needed medical assistance, the reporters went to ask Piqué and he laughed in response.

An attitude that contrasts with the real mental situation that the young woman could be experiencing. Sources consulted by ‘El Periódico’ confirmed the anxiety crisis and Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez did the same on their ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast: “The pressure she suffers after the publication of the Shakira and Bizarrap song is taking its toll on her,” they pointed out.

In the same sense, Saúl Ortiz expressed himself last weekend in the ‘Fiesta’ program: “She has been at her parents’ house for about eight days,” explained the collaborator while assessing that “she needs that refuge because her state mood is not good.” “It is not easy to be a 23-year-old girl and be on the lips, not only in Spain, but throughout the world,” he added.

Faced with this situation, her boyfriend had wanted to show her all his support by giving her her place publicly with the well-known first photograph together that Piqué uploaded to her Instagram profile six days ago, which has almost four million likes and more than 750,000 comments. An image without any message that gave rise to speculation about his intention. «It is a message to her, of recognition and strength, of support in these screwed-up moments for Clara. She does it for love », pointed out Ortiz. And it is that, as reported by Marisa Martín-Blázquez in the same space, Clara would have needed help to cope with the situation: “she has needed a little assistance at other more special levels, from experts.”