Live broadcast | Orpo and Valtonen speak at an event about security policy

Helsinki Security Forum, an event dealing with European security policy, started on Friday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) will speak at an event about European security policy at the Helsinki Security Forum on Friday.

In addition, the Estonian Prime Minister, who is currently visiting Finland, will be interviewed at the event Kaja from Kalla.

The opening speeches of the event will be held from 3:30 p.m. Orpo’s and Valtonen’s speeches are on the program right after them. HS will show them live.

The Helsinki Security Forum is organized by the Foreign Policy Institute. It continues until Sunday.

We saw each other at the event earlier on Friday a debate between the three presidential candidates.