At least 57 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in a suicide attack and another explosion that occurred at two mosques on Friday, police and health officials said in Pakistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two explosions. The media reported that one of them led to dozens being trapped under the rubble.

A local health sector official named Abdul Rashid said that the first explosion occurred in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, killing 52 people.

Munir Ahmed, a senior police official, said, “The attacker blew himself up near a police car near a city mosque where people had gathered for a procession.”

The second explosion occurred in the neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, killing five people. Geo News channel reported that the roof of the mosque collapsed as a result of the explosion, and that between 30 and 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

The two provinces are located on the border with Afghanistan and have been subjected to attacks in recent years by militants.

Television footage showed hundreds of people helping to transfer the wounded to ambulances. Abdul Rashid said that at least 58 people were injured, adding that the death toll may rise because many of the wounded are in serious condition.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in attacks by militants since last year. Last July, more than 40 were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during a political rally.