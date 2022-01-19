Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillmann, Stefan Krieger

divide

Boris Johnson has to listen to harsh criticism in Parliament. Even today, a vote of no confidence could mean its end. Our live ticker on events in Great Britain.

Parties at the British Prime Minister’s seat of government during the coronabring crisis* Boris Johnson* more and more distressed.

Johnson is accused of lying when clarifying the circumstances.

Great Britain* is preparing for a vote of no confidence – or even the resignation of the prime minister.

+++

+++ 1:53 p.m.: The question and answer session with the Prime Minister in Parliament has ended. But the debate continues. The opposition accuses Boris Johnson’s government of not having a plan for corona policy. “Labor has a plan. Where is hers?” asks a Labor MP.

+++ 1.46 p.m.: The Tories have also criticized Boris Johnson. David Davis is on record that he has always defended the prime minister and, for example, for the Brexit* praised. “But I expect my leaders to take responsibility for their actions. Yesterday had [Johnson] done exactly the opposite.” He ends with an appeal to his fellow party member: “In the name of God, go!”

+++ 1.36 p.m.: More and more MPs are making allegations against Boris Johnson. A Labor MP says he is trying to convince the British public that “their Prime Minister is stupid and not dishonest”. That alone is a reason for his resignation.

Boris Johnson (right) has to listen to harsh criticism in the British Parliament – also from his own ranks. © House of Commons/afp

Live: Boris Johnson under pressure – vote of no confidence is being prepared

+++ 1:26 p.m: There is a heated debate going on in the British Parliament. Their outcome could decide the fate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The opposition attacks Johnson for his behavior during the corona lockdown. MP Kei Starmer said he celebrated while the Queen endured her husband Prince Philip’s funeral alone.

Johnson, in turn, feels safe. He was convinced that there would be no vote of no confidence. He also has no plans to resign. “But we have to wait and see the result,” said the UK Prime Minister.

Live: Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote with Tory support

Update 01/19/2022, 11:25 a.m.: A vote of no confidence in the Tory parliamentary group against Boris Johnson would take place if 15 percent of the 360 ​​Conservative MPs voted against the prime minister – which corresponds to 54 votes. In a secret ballot in the parliamentary group, the prime minister would then have to get at least 50 percent of the members on his side in order to survive the vote. His reputation among the population and the party is already badly damaged.

“I think we did it,” well-connected BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg quoted an anti-Johnson Tory as saying. So far, seven conservative MPs have publicly expressed their distrust in the prime minister. Behind the scenes, however, there was already talk of at least 30 rebels. The Times counts that 58 MPs have publicly criticized Johnson.

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister under pressure

First report: According to media reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure, is threatened with an internal revolt. As early as Wednesday (19 January 2022), enough Conservative MPs could voice their distrust and initiate a corresponding vote, the Daily Telegraph newspaper and the broadcaster ITV News reported. Up to 20 Tories wanted to hand in their letters on Wednesday, the Telegraph said. BBC political expert Laura Kuenssberg writes that the number of 54 such letters required for a vote of confidence could be exceeded. Johnson faces MPs in the House of Commons at noon.

The prime minister is also under considerable pressure in his own ranks because of various parties in his office in the middle of the corona lockdown. There have already been calls for his resignation, including from conservatives. Johnson felt compelled to apologize for these parties – including to Queen Elizabeth. There were reports of parties in April 2021, which were not only celebrated despite restrictions, but also on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, the Queen’s husband. He deeply regrets that there were parties, Johnson said on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson accused of lying

Also on Tuesday, Johnson faced allegations from his former adviser Dominic Cummings that he lied about a garden party at Downing Street on May 20, 2020. Nobody informed him that the Corona requirements had been violated. Johnson said he assumed it was a work meeting.

How long can Boris Johnson stay in office? © Paul Childs/rtr

The latest revelations have caused the approval ratings for Johnson’s Conservatives to plummet, and calls for his resignation are getting louder. To get a vote of confidence in the prime minister, 15 percent of Conservative MPs must vote no confidence in him. That means 54 of the 360 ​​Conservatives in Parliament would have to send a letter to that effect to the powerful party committee in 1922. Its chairman then sets the date for a vote in the House of Commons. This could take place on the day when the necessary number is reached.

Boris Johnson: Even a resignation seems possible

Johnson did not explicitly rule out resigning on Tuesday either. He wanted to wait for the result of the internal investigation, he said. The report could be published as early as Friday, it said in London. Constantly new revelations delay the creation, however. On Wednesday, the Times reported Johnson ignored warnings from employees in March 2020 and only self-isolated after days of coughing profusely. “He said he was strong as a bull and he hit his chest,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. At the time, Johnson was seriously ill with Covid-19, and doctors fought for his life in the intensive care unit for days. (skr/rtr/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.