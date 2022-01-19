British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the rules of self-isolation when he showed the first symptoms of coronavirus. This is politics caught Times newspaper.

According to the publication, the head of the British government had a bad cough, but he continued to hold working meetings. “He said he was ‘strong as a bull’ and hit his chest. He was told that he might have COVID-19, but he denied it,” the newspaper’s source said.

It is noted that Johnson developed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on March 27, 2020, and he went into self-isolation only a week later. The Times writes that Cabinet officials repeatedly voiced concerns about his health, but he ignored them.

Earlier, Johnson tried to justify himself for participating in parties organized in the garden of his London residence during the coronavirus lockdown. “No one warned me that this was against the rules, I would remember that,” the politician said. At the same time, former assistant to the head of government, Dominic Cummings, caught him in a lie.