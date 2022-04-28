In the semi-finals of the Europa League, Giovanni van Bronckhorst plays an away match against RB Leipzig with Rangers and West Ham United receives Eintracht Frankfurt in London. In the other semifinal of the Conference League, the tournament in which Feyenoord will meet Olympic Marseille tonight, Leicester City and AS Roma will play against each other. All matches started at 9 p.m., follow the standings here.
Sports editor
Latest update:
21:30
Europa League
• RB Leipzig – Rangers 0-0
• West Ham United – Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1
Conference League
• Leicester City – AS Roma 0-1
• Feyenoord – Olympique de Marseille 2-1 (follow the game from 6 p.m. in this live blog†
All matches start at 9 p.m.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Roma #ahead #Leicester #West #Ham #fight
Leave a Reply