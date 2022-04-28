Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) gives a speech at the opening of this year’s Girls’ Day. (Archive) © Tobias Schwarz/dpa

Heavy weapons for Ukraine? According to ARD-DeutschlandTrend, the Germans are divided on this question. However, a majority is in favor of toughness towards Russia. The values ​​of the chancellor deteriorate significantly.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition hesitated for a long time, especially the SPD around Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not initially want to agree to a delivery of heavy weapons. Finally came the turnaround, on Thursday the Bundestag gave the go, also thanks to votes from the Union.

But the question of the delivery of heavy weapons, such as tanks, did not only split people’s minds within the traffic lights. In Germany, too, opinion is apparently divided in this regard. According to ARDGermanyTrend 45 percent of Germans support the delivery of heavy weapons, but also 45 are against. This is the result of a representative survey by infratest dimap, which the opinion research institute carried out for the DeutschlandTrend.

The most advocates for the delivery of heavy weapons are among FDP supporters (70:25 percent), followed by those of the Greens (67:25 percent). The ratio is much more balanced among CDU/CSU voters (53:42 percent). SPD supporters disagree on the question (45:46 percent). Rejection clearly predominates among AfD voters (12:84 percent).

DeutschlandTrend: Majority of Germans want a tougher line against Russia

Fifty-two percent of Germans would like the federal government to take a hard line towards Russia, including military aid for Ukraine. On the other hand, 40 percent prefer a cautious policy by Chancellor Olaf Scholz so that Russia is not provoked.

Facts about the survey survey period: April 25-27 respondents: 1,314 method: Random telephone and online survey universe: Eligible voters in Germany

The sanctions against Russia do not seem to go far enough for large sections of the population. 45 percent spoke out in favor of tougher measures than before. For 34 percent of those surveyed, the current sanctions are just right, 14 percent think they are excessive. However, only a small proportion of Germans seem to be in favor of ending energy supplies. Just 14 percent are in favor of an immediate stop to oil and gas supplies from Russia. On the other hand, 54 percent of those surveyed support a gradual termination of energy supplies from Russia over years.

Germany trend: Chancellor Scholz’s work is only viewed positively by a minority

Chancellor Scholz, meanwhile, has lost popularity. The majority of Germans are critical of the work of the head of government. Only 39 percent are satisfied with Scholz, less than ever since the SPD Chancellor took office. After all, 64 percent of the survey participants classify Scholz’s actions as prudent.

In the 2021 federal election month, two-thirds of those surveyed said Scholz was up to the task of the chancellor. Only 47 percent now believe that. In September last year, 60 percent still attributed the ability to be a good crisis manager to the chancellor; now it is 37 percent.